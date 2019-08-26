Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Lowered Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position; GMP CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GMPXF) SI Decreased By 10.76%

GMP CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GMPXF) had a decrease of 10.76% in short interest. GMPXF’s SI was 76,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.76% from 85,500 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 12 days are for GMP CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GMPXF)’s short sellers to cover GMPXF’s short positions. It closed at $2.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 9.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 719,041 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 7.07 million shares with $173.21 million value, down from 7.79M last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 85,222 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. 8.18 million Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares with value of $188.94 million were sold by EMG Investment – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,131 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Ftb Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,368 shares. Jennison Associate Lc accumulated 1.45 million shares. Parkside Bancorp & owns 57,793 shares. Lpl Financial holds 0% or 54,340 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 0.01% or 17,315 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 28,986 shares. Utd Fire Gp stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fdx Advsr Inc owns 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 19,845 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11.34M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 10,358 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cibc Asset Management reported 25,935 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,088 shares or 0% of the stock.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1,760 shares to 25,790 valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,139 shares and now owns 78,407 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

GMP Capital Inc., an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial services and products to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $144.66 million. It operates in two divisions, Capital Markets and Wealth Management. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking services, including advisory and underwriting services, institutional research and sales, and trading services.