Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Lowered By $2.78 Million Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Had 3 Bulls

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 14.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 22,581 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 134,888 shares with $16.62 million value, down from 157,469 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $224.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3.5 target. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,897 shares to 33,663 valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arconic Inc stake by 42,908 shares and now owns 91,085 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85M worth of stock. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was bought by WEBB JAMES R. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625. On Friday, May 24 Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Chesapeake Energy Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Priced For Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

