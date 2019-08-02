Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Ecofin LTD Upped Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Stake By $1.73 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys acquired 10,006 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 191,420 shares with $19.38M value, up from 181,414 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $357.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.91. About 3.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ecofin Ltd increased Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) stake by 19.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecofin Ltd acquired 29,342 shares as Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Ecofin Ltd holds 176,507 shares with $10.49 million value, up from 147,165 last quarter. Public Service Enterprise Gp now has $28.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 1.56 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6900 target in Friday, June 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Ecofin Ltd decreased Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) stake by 77,170 shares to 1.22 million valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 6,026 shares and now owns 16,902 shares. Delphi Technologies Plc was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity. IZZO RALPH had sold 52,407 shares worth $2.85M on Friday, February 1. The insider Chernick Rose M bought $159.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) stake by 23,738 shares to 105,447 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 8,570 shares and now owns 16,021 shares. Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) was reduced too.