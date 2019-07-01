Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position; Genesco (GCO) SI Decreased By 10.14%

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) had a decrease of 10.14% in short interest. GCO’s SI was 2.44 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.14% from 2.72M shares previously. With 277,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO)’s short sellers to cover GCO’s short positions. The SI to Genesco Inc’s float is 13.54%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 125,019 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 57.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 12,004 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 18.99%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 8,949 shares with $1.08M value, down from 20,953 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.57. About 197,933 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $693.95 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. MASON KATHLEEN had sold 500 shares worth $24,000 on Monday, January 7. DICKENS MARTY G sold $247,500 worth of stock. Dennis Robert J had sold 22,760 shares worth $1.07 million on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco had 5 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research downgraded the shares of GCO in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 17. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

