Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Green Dot (GDOT) Position by $472,440; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined While Hrt Financial Lowered Holding

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 87.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 139,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 19,386 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 159,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, down from 16,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 578,634 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 46,995 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,724 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc holds 17,789 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 73,350 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 2.63M shares. 8,390 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 28,422 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.91% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 26,583 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Gp LP has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 9,030 shares. 176,039 were reported by Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company. Taylor Frigon Capital Lc has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 86,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 30,608 shares to 716,287 shares, valued at $25.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

