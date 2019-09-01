Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut By $505,379 Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 45.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 6,923 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 8,166 shares with $602,000 value, down from 15,089 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $13.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger

Among 2 analysts covering Shaftesbury (LON:SHB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shaftesbury has GBX 900 highest and GBX 714 lowest target. GBX 809.67’s average target is -6.50% below currents GBX 866 stock price. Shaftesbury had 22 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 815 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. See Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 960.00 New Target: GBX 815.00 Unchanged

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 909.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

Shaftesbury PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, ownership, and lease of properties in London, the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.63 billion GBP. The firm owns and leases shops, restaurants and leisure space, offices, and residential properties. It has a 29.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio comprises approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurants, bars, and leisure spaces; and 394,000 square feet of retail accommodation, 424,000 square feet of offices, and 345 apartments covering 233,000 square feet.

The stock increased 1.29% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 866. About 513,690 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $84’s average target is 21.37% above currents $69.21 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, August 8.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 12,080 shares to 257,353 valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 12,715 shares and now owns 1.66M shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was raised too.