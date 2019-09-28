Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $422,436 as Stock Value Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 1,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,528 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 15,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,279 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 154,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,365 shares to 30,833 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares to 205,108 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59M for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

