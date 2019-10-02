Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Boosted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $24.96 Million as Valuation Rose; As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Price Declined, Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted by $432,270 Its Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 16,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The hedge fund held 830,127 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94M, up from 814,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 689,547 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 891,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.61M, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 2.81M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

