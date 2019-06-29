Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $638,352; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined While Sterling Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 5,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.31M, up from 197,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63 million shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 16,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,046 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 247,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 9,970 shares to 20,847 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 23,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,377 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 363,387 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,019 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited holds 0.03% or 5,322 shares in its portfolio. Mediatel Prns has 5.82M shares. Qci Asset Management owns 7,564 shares. 384,693 are held by Friess Assoc Lc. Regentatlantic Lc holds 1.56% or 561,511 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 3.24 million shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.3% or 42,178 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.34 million shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 1.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.34% or 28.71M shares in its portfolio. Strategic Lc invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northrock Prns Lc accumulated 6,324 shares.