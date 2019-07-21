Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as Valuation Declined; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose, Banbury Partners Boosted Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $340.63. About 188,722 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,750 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.92 million, down from 425,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 251,713 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Equifax teaming up with FICO to sell consumer data – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Understanding Banking Interest Rates: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 26,525 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,335 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ls Advisors has 1,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Management Corp owns 21,531 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ajo Lp stated it has 1,119 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0.03% or 240,270 shares. 15 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Banbury Ptnrs Lc reported 9.77% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,748 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 5,201 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 33,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. Scadina Mark R also sold $2.32M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Wehmann James M sold $1.15 million. Wells Stuart sold $1.91M worth of stock or 9,000 shares. The insider Leonard Michael S sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,728 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 1.64% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Ent Financial Svcs Corporation holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 890,440 shares in its portfolio. Samson Management Limited holds 5.83% or 92,823 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 263,419 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 4,540 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. American Finance Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd owns 10.44 million shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 9,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,205 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 48,755 were reported by Pinnacle Liability. Lpl Fin holds 0% or 8,171 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Limited Co stated it has 18,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 107,432 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 463,431 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $40.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 98,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94 million for 11.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.845 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings – Business Wire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is DCP Midstream a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “There’s No Avoiding The Growth Prospects Of Rattler Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.