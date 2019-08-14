Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $4.26 Million; Share Price Rose; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 192,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.52 million, up from 190,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 18.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 304,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 487,675 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.46% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 4.46M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 160,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 207,789 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 151,587 shares. 3,019 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Co invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cambridge Inv Advisors stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.83M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,632 shares stake. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 3.07% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New by 3.61M shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 19,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Svcs reported 62,661 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc accumulated 2.27% or 269,583 shares. Tru Invest Advisors reported 5.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 107,355 shares. St Germain D J owns 201,072 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 2.28% or 1.71 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 195,847 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Asset holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 680,343 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 3.7% or 89,061 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc reported 6,004 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). General Investors Co holds 89,000 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Mathes holds 2.12% or 21,938 shares.