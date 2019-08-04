Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake as Share Value Rose; Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position Held by Intact Investment Management Inc

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 9,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 13,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 22,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 2.13M shares traded or 94.29% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 191,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.41M, up from 816,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 640,052 shares traded or 58.44% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,900 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,100 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

