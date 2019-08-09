Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Its Amedisys (AMED) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Decreased Stake by $2.42 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 5,132 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 9,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 182,951 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 316,255 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 907,819 shares. Amer Int Gp invested in 0.03% or 74,641 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare stated it has 0.91% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,794 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 12,267 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Blair William And Company Il accumulated 0% or 5,517 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability holds 95,361 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 152,979 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.04% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 885,903 shares. 355,428 are owned by Citadel Advsrs. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.25% or 94,630 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 28,888 shares to 108,678 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 46,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $279.56M for 54.61 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

