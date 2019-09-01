Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Holding in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by $3.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stock Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 44,371 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 136,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 283,295 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Net $8.03M; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Concept Makes Concours Debut At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – South Korean Tennis Star Chung Wins Genesis Endorsement Deal; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Capital CEO: Blockchain to Become Critical Competition Chip for Nations; 04/04/2018 – Genesis Vision Launches Alpha Version of Asset Management Platform; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 19,470 shares to 688,982 shares, valued at $44.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 28,808 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 86,806 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 55 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 174,629 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 9,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd owns 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 9,719 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 5,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 17,645 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Creative Planning holds 114,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,945 shares. Pinnacle Company owns 104,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 20,662 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 423,648 shares. Mariner Limited Com holds 0% or 8,580 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 2.05 million shares. Moreover, Bbr Limited has 0.05% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 18,000 shares. Cohen Steers Inc reported 177,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd reported 30,707 shares. Jnba Advisors has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 18,656 shares to 347,779 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 30,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.