Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Cut Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $1.07 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $384,538 as Share Price Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 16,021 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 24,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 1.24M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 62,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 61,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 1.62 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.3% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 67,184 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 6,100 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated accumulated 4,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 112,825 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 178,023 shares. 602 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corp. Brown Advisory Inc reported 3,549 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 790 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 10,968 shares. 4,809 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 53,312 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.82 million shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,400 shares to 139,464 shares, valued at $23.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

