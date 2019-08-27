Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Cut Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position; Jefferies Group Has Lifted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 28.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 6,521 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 16,310 shares with $777,000 value, down from 22,831 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 640,394 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Jefferies Group Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 59.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 9,965 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 26,653 shares with $1.44M value, up from 16,688 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 528,633 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Llc has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Lakewood Cap Lp has 162,440 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 125 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 300 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 5,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 9,684 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). The Illinois-based Harris Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 2.06 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 175,838 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 19,204 shares. Grisanti Limited Liability invested in 3.21% or 110,452 shares. Of Vermont has 6,129 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has 136,072 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -3.44% below currents $50.23 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 265,321 shares to 745,474 valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 13,838 shares and now owns 185,091 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Global Group has $69 highest and $5200 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 51.55% above currents $39.92 stock price. Berry Global Group had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Thursday, August 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 15,702 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 14,000 are owned by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 169,501 shares. Citigroup holds 191,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co accumulated 0.6% or 165,624 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 754,100 shares. 408,287 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,104 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mgmt accumulated 96,463 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,326 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,404 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 160,000 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased First Hawaiian Inc stake by 24,233 shares to 20,700 valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 35,209 shares and now owns 20,991 shares. Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.