Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Continues to Hold Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); Kirby (KEX) Holder Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Position by $385,086

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 136,219 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 5,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 17,773 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 12,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $193.13. About 642,112 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 31,301 shares to 102,035 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 70,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.61M for 27.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.