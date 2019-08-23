Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Boosted By $45.19 Million Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake; Last Week Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Coverage

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 100.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys acquired 1.26 million shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 2.51 million shares with $90.98 million value, up from 1.25 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $66.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.89M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE

Among 7 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.57’s average target is 26.29% above currents $169.11 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 20. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 207.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

20/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $207 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $220 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $232 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $206 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $215 Maintain

The stock increased 0.76% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 406,991 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 22/03/2018 – EPA: EPA Awards Innovative Technology Grants to Cornell University and The Sage Colleges in New York State; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Voya Mngmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,035 shares. Axa invested in 0.03% or 45,270 shares. Blackrock holds 2.67 million shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Republic Invest Management invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Lc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Synovus accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 0.08% or 2,194 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has 8,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

