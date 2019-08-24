Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Stake by $1.35 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Holds Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 28,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 160,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 131,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23,854 shares to 713,063 shares, valued at $53.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 0.13% stake. Old Bancorporation In stated it has 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 12,258 are owned by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc. Harris Assocs Lp holds 0.08% or 856,674 shares. Meritage Management reported 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.02% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 350 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has 15,651 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 317,627 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 27,159 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com reported 93,626 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Aimz Invest Advsr Lc holds 5,087 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 162,032 shares to 453,101 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10M shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was made by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.