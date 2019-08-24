Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Trimmed Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) as Stock Price Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 147,665 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 13,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 16,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 33,561 shares to 115,793 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 26.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 31,520 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 267,236 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 1,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.12% or 362,531 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co invested 0.31% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2,426 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kames Capital Public Ltd Co owns 15,450 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.09M shares. Benedict Advisors, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,709 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Co stated it has 48,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. 148,091 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,802 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 17,375 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 1.04 million shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Wednesday, May 15.