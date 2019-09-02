Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR) Upped by $817,190; Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Valuation Rose While Iridian Asset Management Has Decreased by $55.70 Million Its Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 24,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 282,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 258,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 887,610 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16M, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 534,388 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 90,500 shares to 174,020 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 84,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,951 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tig Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 201,007 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,823 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 10,573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 38,876 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 16,180 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 65,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) reported 17 shares. Nomura reported 4.16 million shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation accumulated 22,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 43,215 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc owns 70 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Com owns 13,782 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 18,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78 million shares to 29.88 million shares, valued at $159.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.36 million for 39.61 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.