Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Raised Mgic Investment (MTG) Stake; AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (CBWTF) Sellers Increased By 6.68% Their Shorts

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) stake by 48.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 31,000 shares as Mgic Investment Corp (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 94,900 shares with $1.25M value, up from 63,900 last quarter. Mgic Investment Corp now has $4.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 1.43 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had an increase of 6.68% in short interest. CBWTF’s SI was 413,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.68% from 387,700 shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 0 days are for AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s short sellers to cover CBWTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.699. About 410,877 shares traded. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Arrigoni Daniel A., worth $61,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hillsdale Mngmt holds 223,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 459,528 shares. 123,498 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 93,251 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 13,224 shares. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.04% or 57,208 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 296,510 shares. Nfc Investments Lc accumulated 2.66M shares. Jane Street Gru Llc invested in 0.02% or 805,921 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.1% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.16% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia accumulated 94,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 130,100 shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: HLNE,STC,MTG – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: GCAP,HLNE,STC,MTG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 7,159 shares to 42,596 valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 29,047 shares and now owns 72,437 shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.