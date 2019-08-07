Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lowered By $2.66 Million Its Sprint (S) Position; Amkor Technology (AMKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 73 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 63 decreased and sold their holdings in Amkor Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 89.58 million shares, up from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Sprint Corp (S) stake by 20.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 531,758 shares as Sprint Corp (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 2.04M shares with $11.51M value, down from 2.57M last quarter. Sprint Corp now has $27.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 7.69 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – SPRINT: NYC,PHOENIX & KANSAS CITY AMONG FIRST TO GET SPRINT 5G; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid ARPU $37.15; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 186,396 shares to 1.41M valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) stake by 21,961 shares and now owns 121,063 shares. Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 10,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.31M shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ota Fincl Grp LP has 1.3% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 120,754 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 515,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 103,581 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability invested in 12,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Valueworks Ltd has 552,414 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 308,303 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 31,056 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com owns 3.70 million shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 41.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.52 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 128,154 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.45% invested in the company for 255,134 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.32% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,680 shares.

