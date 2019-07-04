Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Position by $547,943; Share Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, down from 120,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 37,950 shares as the company's stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 13,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 290,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 133,418 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $48.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

