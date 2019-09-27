Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lifted Mfa Financial (MFA) Holding By $312,900; Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Position

Pitcairn Company increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 128.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pitcairn Company acquired 30,994 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Pitcairn Company holds 55,173 shares with $3.86M value, up from 24,179 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $157.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 5.60M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Mfa Financial Inc (MFA) stake by 49.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 44,700 shares as Mfa Financial Inc (MFA)’s stock declined 3.88%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 135,700 shares with $974,000 value, up from 91,000 last quarter. Mfa Financial Inc now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 2.24M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,317 shares to 5,944 valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 8,530 shares and now owns 116,864 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.06% above currents $69.5 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

