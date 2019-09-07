Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $7.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 115,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 164,811 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 280,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 576,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.85M, up from 458,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.59M for 17.84 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 91,003 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $382.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bbg Barclays Short Term High Etf (SJNK) by 41,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

