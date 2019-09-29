Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lifted By $308,000 Its Carlisle Companies (CSL) Position; Davidson D A & Company Decreased By $3.79 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) stake by 48.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 2,200 shares as Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 6,700 shares with $940,000 value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Carlisle Companies Inc now has $8.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 244,272 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c

Davidson D A & Company decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 48.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 40,735 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 43,821 shares with $4.10 million value, down from 84,556 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 2.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 0.17% above currents $143.01 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 6,013 shares to 24,877 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 39,843 shares and now owns 148,212 shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hightower Advisors Lc holds 32,839 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,634 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 130,418 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 202,940 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 161,089 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 129,473 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Natl Bank & Com has invested 0.1% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 16,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 2,711 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Next Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 882 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 25,512 shares. Sprucegrove invested in 1.57% or 177,300 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 72,270 shares. Kornitzer Ks reported 111,088 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 38,099 shares. First Merchants accumulated 0.26% or 17,797 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 4,358 shares. Asset One Commerce Limited has 240,748 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust Comm accumulated 8,454 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,960 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,600 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Spc Financial owns 4,725 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.27% or 414,497 shares in its portfolio. 36 were reported by Shine Advisory Services.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.