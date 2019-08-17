Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Holds Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB); As Exponent (EXPO) Stock Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 43,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 246,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, up from 203,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 162,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 889,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.35M, up from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 163,260 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 2.09M shares to 9.24M shares, valued at $207.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Exponent Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NexTech To Demo AR at 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo With Block Scientific August 6th-8th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Power Solutions International’s 8.8-liter engine featured by IC Bus during the STN Expo – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 116 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited reported 48,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 33 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 150 shares. Regions Fin, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,484 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 1.46M shares. 196,904 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,539 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,355 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 36,029 shares. American Intl Grp Inc accumulated 38,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 79,026 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 34,100 shares. River Road Asset Ltd invested in 0.87% or 463,376 shares. Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 57,537 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs has 3,476 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 32,059 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stifel has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cetera Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,410 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 63,313 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Csu Producer Resources has 4.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,334 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 279,645 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 62,061 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Co Ca stated it has 18,172 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 141,835 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $128.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,038 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.