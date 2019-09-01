Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Upped Its Cbs (CBS) Position; Last Week Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Analysts

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Cbs Corp (CBS) stake by 19.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 15,100 shares as Cbs Corp (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 94,512 shares with $4.49 million value, up from 79,412 last quarter. Cbs Corp now has $15.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10 million shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS CEO LESLIE MOONVES FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $69.3 MLN VS $69.6 MLN IN FY 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $126.44 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 115.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 46.22% above currents $42.06 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.