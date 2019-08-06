Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Upped Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holding By $821,950; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) stake by 835.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 82,195 shares as Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI)’s stock declined 6.30%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 92,037 shares with $930,000 value, up from 9,842 last quarter. Cnh Industrial Nv now has $12.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 52 funds started new or increased holdings, while 54 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The funds in our database now own: 53.01 million shares, down from 55.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) stake by 85,388 shares to 347,312 valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 17,013 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $267.33 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 14,955 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has risen 13.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.