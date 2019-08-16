Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Upped By $7.33 Million Its Citigroup (C) Position; Perma-pipe International Holdings (PPIH) Shorts Raised By 8.77%

Perma-pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) had an increase of 8.77% in short interest. PPIH’s SI was 6,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.77% from 5,700 shares previously. With 15,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Perma-pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s short sellers to cover PPIH’s short positions. The SI to Perma-pipe International Holdings Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 115 shares traded. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) has declined 3.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical PPIH News: 19/04/2018 – PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC – BACKLOG AT $46.7 MLN AT QTR END; 19/04/2018 – PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC – DO ANTICIPATE AN UPTURN IN LEVELS OF ACTIVITY IN CO’S MARKETS DURING FORTHCOMING YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces that Director Bradley E. Mautner Will Not Stand For Re-Election to Board; 19/04/2018 – PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.19; 19/04/2018 – PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL – ALTHOUGH EAST AFRICA PROJECT IS EXPERIENCING SOME MINOR DELAY, IT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE FORWARD DURING COMING MONTHS; 06/04/2018 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Appoints Thierry Jahant Vice President – Oil and Gas International; 16/04/2018 – Perma-Pipe International Holdings Appoints William Leong as General Manager – PermAlert

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 25.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 118,200 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 576,328 shares with $35.85 million value, up from 458,128 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $142.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 6.29 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, makes, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company has market cap of $66.87 million. The firm offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea gas and oil gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for gas and oil distribution and gathering pipelines. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 2,500 shares to 1,043 valued at $177,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 32,674 shares and now owns 959,411 shares. Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications owns 154,183 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Fir Tree Cap Ltd Partnership owns 2.17M shares. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 103,765 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 3,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 576,328 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 56,133 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 261,199 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 14,599 were accumulated by White Pine Limited Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Iberiabank owns 19,629 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 3,164 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 152,167 shares. Roundview Ltd stated it has 27,929 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

