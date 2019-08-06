Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Trimmed By $347,200 Its Hcp (HCP) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. See The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) latest ratings:

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 14.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 11,200 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 65,057 shares with $2.03M value, down from 76,257 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $16.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.46 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.