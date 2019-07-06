Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position; THL Credit Has 1.5 Sentiment

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 3645.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 28,000 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 28,768 shares with $706,000 value, up from 768 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 2.56 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 30 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 20 sold and decreased their equity positions in THL Credit Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 12.44 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding THL Credit Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 14.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $7.26M for 7.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.45% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. for 886,403 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.78 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 298,285 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 103,401 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 64,617 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $210.26 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate THL Credit (TCRD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit investment portfolio contracts Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 16 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Tuesday, April 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 24,594 shares to 80,042 valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 7.71M shares and now owns 13.90 million shares. Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity. $379,150 worth of stock was sold by Fisher Kenneth M. on Friday, February 1.