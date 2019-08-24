Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Its Lear (LEA) Stake; Coho Partners LTD Lifted Stake in Chevron (CVX) as Valuation Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 27,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 947,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.75 million, up from 919,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 35,049 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 27,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 491,927 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge invested in 77,674 shares or 0.57% of the stock. First Wilshire Management has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% or 4.97M shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation has 7,153 shares. Hartford Invest Management Communications owns 272,472 shares. Sageworth Trust has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% stake. Braun Stacey Associates holds 140,613 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 35,986 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 8,242 shares. 794,225 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.55M shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 24,500 shares to 131,209 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 331,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,514 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH).