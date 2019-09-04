Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding by $3.12 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose While Pacific Heights Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.84 Million

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 58,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 257,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 199,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 465,626 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.58 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $295.64. About 910,819 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,100 shares to 456,726 shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 232,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 10,699 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancshares And stated it has 27,107 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ballentine Prns Lc has 0.07% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,210 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 82,895 shares. Sol Management reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 25,698 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 11,137 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.32% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,927 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 11,538 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 0.02% stake. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 158,451 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.97% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.21 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.