Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Increased Holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) by $666,928; Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 79,597 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 70,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.56M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 17,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 38,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 56,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.43 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Dissect Reports Of Nordstrom Family’s Play For Majority Stake In Retailer – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

