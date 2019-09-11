Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Cut Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake as Stock Value Rose; General Mills (GIS) Position Maintained by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 42,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 67,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 454,646 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 2.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 19,766 shares to 38,744 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 40,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB).

