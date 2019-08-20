Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Cut Holding in Cameco (CCJ) by $335,027; Jump Trading Holds Holding in Kb Home (KBH)

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 30,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 31,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 655,192 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.74 million for 43.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 121,773 shares to 803,803 shares, valued at $29.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,663 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46,273 shares to 1,327 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 211,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

