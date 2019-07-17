Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Boosted Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) as Stock Value Rose; Trexquant Investment LP Has Increased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $4.29 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 459.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 27,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,088 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $168.98. About 3.41 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 54,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,749 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 215,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 352,574 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/03/2018 – RBC Chief Warns Foreigners Using Canadian Homes as Piggy Banks; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 09/03/2018 – AFRICA OIL CORP AOIC.ST : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – BOJANGLES INC BOJA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 27,900 shares to 182,060 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12,029 shares to 13,467 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 65,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,040 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.