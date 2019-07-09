Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Boosted Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Stock Declined; Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Cut Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) as Valuation Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 150,118 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 13,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 30,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 757,909 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Suntrust Banks stated it has 101,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 14,610 shares. 764,400 are held by Baillie Gifford &. Prudential Plc reported 117,080 shares. Q Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 193,259 shares. Mariner Invest Gru Limited Company holds 149,715 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 673,868 shares. 20,708 were reported by Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 456,729 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Com reported 159,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 18,744 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 48,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shaker Svcs Ltd Com reported 48,000 shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.17% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Jump Trading Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oxbow Advisors Llc reported 22,425 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 148,891 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 10,790 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 11,323 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs has 12,177 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 714,675 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.04% stake. Interocean Capital Ltd stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Becker Capital Inc holds 607,677 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 234,095 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Ckw Fin Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 227,844 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,794 shares to 42,762 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,778 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.