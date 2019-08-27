Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Decreased By $438,000 Its Realty Income (O) Position; 0 Analysts Bullish Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Among 2 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $8100 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is -19.32% below currents $144.19 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. See Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $144.19. About 33,943 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Looks Just Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 227,540 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management has invested 0.14% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). State Street reported 1.09 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 161,098 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 7,101 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corporation invested 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,213 shares stake. 128,036 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 28,729 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,575 shares. Ameritas, a Nebraska-based fund reported 7,340 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability reported 1,562 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

