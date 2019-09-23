Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Continues to Hold Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Sigma Planning Raised Its Whirlpool (WHR) Position

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 5,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 384,188 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 39,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 109,511 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 70,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98 million shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,529 shares to 3,889 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 11,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,614 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 233,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 2,634 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 733,855 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,500 shares. Greatmark Invest Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 12,847 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4,802 shares. Ims Capital Management accumulated 3,732 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). State Street Corp holds 0.03% or 3.29M shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James stated it has 20,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney invested in 17,235 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 45,603 shares to 41,583 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,714 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Culbertson A N & Inc has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.06% or 31,976 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 6,261 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Limited Company owns 13,447 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 35,862 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Toth Advisory holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sageworth Trust stated it has 5,784 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 112,745 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,008 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% or 14,357 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 52,076 shares. 7,341 are owned by Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y.