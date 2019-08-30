Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Boosted Its Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $3.46 Million; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Castleark Management Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 143,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 544,405 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 400,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 4.10 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 61,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 143,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65M, down from 205,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Limited Com holds 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 3,036 shares. Alyeska Group LP invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.76% or 48,766 shares in its portfolio. 3.11 million were accumulated by Thornburg Investment Mngmt. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 72,921 shares. Nuwave Investment Llc has invested 1.58% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Counselors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 73 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp stated it has 2,998 shares. 111,459 are held by Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 57,967 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 62,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer International Group has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 156,103 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of CME October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 228,867 shares to 533,359 shares, valued at $44.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 33,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Cap Counsel holds 24,950 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 10,013 shares. Fjarde Ap has 233,919 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 3.27M shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.24% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 425,006 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.19% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hanson Mcclain owns 16 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru owns 490,991 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 5.31 million shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 64,688 shares. Northern owns 10.60M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0.03% stake. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,000 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 156,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “$5.7M in incentives approved for Kroger warehouse in southern Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.