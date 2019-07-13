Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Boosted By $37.47 Million Its Williams Companies (WMB) Holding; Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Williams Companies Inc (WMB) stake by 15.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 1.34M shares as Williams Companies Inc (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 9.97M shares with $286.19 million value, up from 8.63M last quarter. Williams Companies Inc now has $34.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 425.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 550,140 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 679,440 shares with $34.27M value, up from 129,300 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $41.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.22 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 24/05/2018 – 43BK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 43,291 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd accumulated 88,253 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has 4,009 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.18% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Salem Cap accumulated 4,000 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Investment has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.19% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 80,038 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Bank & Communications Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,953 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 189,518 shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Better To Avoid Bank Of New York Mellon While It Continues To Be Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 26. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 363,000 shares to 928,500 valued at $69.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) stake by 66,753 shares and now owns 23,348 shares. Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 64,603 shares to 183,904 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 52,464 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,293 shares. Intl Sarl reported 51,820 shares. Nuwave Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wespac Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 8,406 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited invested 0.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc owns 11,206 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 680 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.55M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Barnett And Communications Inc holds 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,527 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 1,587 shares. Moreover, Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.72M shares. Heronetta Mgmt Lp invested in 5.53% or 346,952 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated accumulated 144,176 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Permit Cap Limited Co holds 1.14% or 85,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 16.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.