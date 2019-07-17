Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Boosted By $2.27 Million Its Schlumberger Nv (SLB) Stake; Store Capital (STOR) Shorts Raised By 7.3%

Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. STOR’s SI was 5.02 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 4.68 million shares previously. With 1.51M avg volume, 3 days are for Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s short sellers to cover STOR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 253,736 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Schlumberger Nv (SLB) stake by 298.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 52,700 shares as Schlumberger Nv (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 70,347 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 17,647 last quarter. Schlumberger Nv now has $53.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 4.02M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Raymond James maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) rating on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Store Capital: A Blue-Chip REIT, But It’s 15% Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 34.02 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

