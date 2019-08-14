Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Upped Stake in Cbs New (CBS) as Valuation Rose; Brown Advisory Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.10 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 9,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 67,778 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 57,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 1.04 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Prevails Over CBS in Delaware Court Ruling: DealBook Briefing; 25/05/2018 – CBS New York: Sources tell CBS2 Harvey Weinstein will soon face criminal charges and will turn himself in to police sometime; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 22/03/2018 – CAITLIN CONANT NAMED POLITICAL DIRECTOR OF CBS NEWS

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 20,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.59 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.78. About 2.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corp Master Retirement has invested 2.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Patten Inc has 1.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,135 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 3.68% or 85,053 shares. Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 2,571 shares. 19,522 were reported by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd. 131,255 are owned by Callahan Advisors Lc. 8,458 are held by First Business Finance Service Inc. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 2.02% stake. Tiedemann Limited Liability Co reported 83,288 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Mngmt invested in 19,580 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 8.30 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 7.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 93,000 shares. Smith Moore And Company has 14,173 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 10,552 shares to 419,203 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 32,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,121 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

