Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Upped General Mls (GIS) Holding by $5.81 Million; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Continues to Hold Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 2.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 113,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.71 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 4.01 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 114,948 shares to 146,047 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 54,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,483 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.