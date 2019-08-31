Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Stake In Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Was Boosted; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Symons Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 85,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 74,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 185,390 shares to 510,773 shares, valued at $48.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 35,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,161 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Com reported 41,317 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qv Investors has invested 4.97% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amg Funds has 1.11% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 7,552 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Contrarius Inv Mngmt Limited reported 2% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 69 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.44% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 53,365 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 20,808 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1,893 shares. Symons Management Incorporated holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 141,342 shares. Horan Cap Limited Liability Com reported 300 shares stake. Camarda Finance owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares to 129,339 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES).

