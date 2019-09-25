Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Raised Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $889,062; Market Valuation Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Holding in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Lifted by $304,244

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 76,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 276,995 shares traded or 220.57% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 12,522 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 83,073 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 70,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 212 shares. Cna owns 502,664 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 38,643 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 6.38 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 28,140 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Moreover, Greenwich Mngmt has 0.08% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 20,781 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial has invested 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 231,380 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12,522 shares to 10,672 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 658,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,312 shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,067 shares to 57,732 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,710 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 396,828 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 22,809 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited reported 25,794 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 10,336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Veritable LP owns 5,754 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 3,434 were reported by Horizon Investments Ltd Co. Baillie Gifford Co has invested 0.31% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,396 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Advsrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,788 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 2,810 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.81% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 30,789 shares.