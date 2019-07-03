Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Raised Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holding by $627,950; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $858,000

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 126.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,589 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 13,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 528,209 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 33,231 shares to 68,547 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,788 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “SQM vs. Albemarle vs. FMC Corp.: Which Had the Best Lithium Results in Q2? – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SQM: Lithium Production Problems Drag On An Otherwise Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM moves to safeguard secrets from China’s Tianqi Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does China’s Latest Lithium Grab Make Lithium Americas Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. On Monday, January 28 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock or 9,910 shares. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & Co has invested 3.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10,898 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 1.35% or 5.24M shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associates has 2.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 151,057 shares. 100 are held by Fincl Advantage. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 250,841 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 15,696 are held by Wellington Shields & Ltd. 135,649 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management. Dodge And Cox invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 143,746 shares. Central Retail Bank has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Saybrook Nc has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Advsrs invested in 9,568 shares. 38,863 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares to 103,306 shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,590 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).